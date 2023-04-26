On May 22, 2023, President Biden plans to sign a mandate giving full power of our country to the World Health Organization, giving us no right of appeal. When we had our pandemic, our president said this was an emergency, giving the president and our governors power to enforce their rules on us because of a health emergency. (Congress canceled our emergency claim today, which Biden wanted to happen.)
As members of the World Health Organization, they can declare we have a health emergency in our country, giving them the same control of our country that our president/governors had during our pandemic. All they would have to do is create another pandemic (which our last one was), and they would have and would exercise that same kind of power here and in any other country that signed that mandate.
