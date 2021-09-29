I read with interest, Ms. Roxanne Hicks opinion piece to The Idaho County Free Press in the Sept. 22, 2021 edition. In agreement with Ms. Hicks, she cites Hitler, blind compliance, and that to which it leads.
In some circles, one is considered right up there with Hitler, PolPot, Mussolini, and Stalin for refusing to take the “vaccine”, natural immunity not withstanding.
We have been told by our “trusted government officials” that the vaccine is safe, tested and effective. It is amazing that the thousands and thousands of illegals pouring across our border aren’t mandated to take the “jab” and the majority of them are being sent to red states, even to Idaho.
One wonders why expert doctors such as Dr. Peter McCullough, and Dr. Robert Mallone, himself a renown virologist, have pointed out some serious side effects such as blood clotting, heart inflammation, and even death, that these doctors are censored on social media and most mainstream media. If you die soon after taking the “Vax” your life insurance won’t pay because you took an “experimental drug.” No wonder actual cause of death in those cases is attributed to “natural causes.”
If the vaccine is so safe, tested, and effective, and is in the considerate interest of protection of society etc., why has the U.S. Congress exempted themselves from the mandate? These are some strange times that we are in, and trusting our present government is in serious doubt.
Marty Mayo
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.