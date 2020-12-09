The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen throughout much of the country, with over 13 million Americans infected. There is so much repetition from government officials on how to prevent infection — wash your hands often, social distance, and so forth. All great advice, yet, there are less talked about measures we can take now to help strengthen our immune system.
Your immune system has evolved to include special cells that work in unison — like a well-trained army — to defend against infection. In order for those cells to work properly and support peak performance, they need “tuning-up” from you, the owner! Just as you maintain your vehicle, you must perform maintenance on your entire body through proper nutrition and adequate physical activity. The old adage, “you are what you eat” is relevant. Consume junk and processed foods on a repeated basis and you will suffer from a myriad of ailments, including a weakened immune system. Sit around on your backside staring at a screen too much and the same holds true. Use it or lose it.
Now, how do we make this tune-up happen? Well, there are a couple of easy changes you can do, starting with your next trip to the grocery store. Spend more time in the fruit and vegetable aisle. Avoid the packaged, ready-to-eat foods that are found in the middle. Focus on whole grains, beans and other high fiber foods, and plenty of vegetables — the more colorful, the better. As for exercise, it’s really as easy as going for a brisk walk. Just 20 minutes a day, several days a week to start. Once you have become comfortable with that routine, you’ll find yourself adding more time and distance. Three weeks is all it takes to start a good habit.
I can think of no better time to start eating right and exercising. Your health will improve and as a result, so will your immune system. You will be happier, more energetic, and add years to your life. As always, please consult your doctor before beginning a workout routine or drastically altering your diet.
Sterling Deck
Kooskia
