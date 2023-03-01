Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch should support more government money for cultivated meat research, so we can reduce the astronomical suffering of animals in our food system. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter.
The amount of violence we inflict on our fellow creatures is almost impossible to overstate. Each year, we kill more than a trillion aquatic and land animals. To put that in perspective, only about 117 billion humans have ever lived, according to the Population Reference Bureau.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.