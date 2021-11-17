I imagine Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch would hate if their dogs or cats were treated the way animals on factory farms are. The reality is there isn’t much difference between the furry companions we love and the livestock we slaughter. That’s why our legislators should support increased federal funding for cultivated-meat research.
For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from cells, without killing. Upside Foods recently opened a facility near San Francisco, capable of producing 50,000 pounds of this protein every year, with room to expand to 400,000 pounds. The company is waiting for the federal government to approve the sale of its product.
While the private sector has made remarkable advances, more public funding is needed for research. This will help address ongoing challenges, such as reaching price parity with slaughtered meat and developing whole-cut offerings, like steaks or filets. Politicians who care about animals, similar to their pets, should support this effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Connecticut
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.