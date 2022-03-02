“If you can read this, thank a teacher.” – Harry S. Truman.
“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.” – G.K. Chesterton.
“Laws for the liberal education of youth, especially of the lower class of people, are so extremely wise and useful, that, to a humane and generous mind, no expense for this purpose would be thought extravagant.” – John Adams.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela.
Support our children. Support our schools.
Susan Anderson
Grangeville
