“If you can read this, thank a teacher.” – Harry S. Truman.

“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.” – G.K. Chesterton.

“Laws for the liberal education of youth, especially of the lower class of people, are so extremely wise and useful, that, to a humane and generous mind, no expense for this purpose would be thought extravagant.” – John Adams.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela.

Support our children. Support our schools.

Susan Anderson

Grangeville

