Mr. Fiske started the meeting by telling the board (not once, but twice) that even though the levy failed, with the COVID funds the school received, they could actually make it without the levy. He further stated that at the community meetings people wanted to know exactly where the money was going. He said he honestly could not tell them because there were so many areas it was needed. Wrong answer. If you have a budget, you should know exactly where money is going.
There was no mistake the sole purpose of this meeting was to discredit and humiliate Trustee Casey Smith, and one by one they all tried to bring Smith down. Trustee Smith stood firm with all previous comments he may have made and did not budge from the figures he obtained earlier from the office manager and those received from the state. Mr. Smith mentioned some of the figures he had received from the office manager, and everyone started arguing, the office manager, all the trustees, and the audience also chimed in stating Casey was wrong. So, I joined in by stating Casey was correct. Wow, wrong thing to do. I actually thought Chairwoman Warden was going to blow a gasket. Her face turned beet red. She slammed her gavel down so hard on the desk, I was surprised it did not shatter. She shouted at me that I was out of order and any further outbursts I would have to leave the building. Casey attempted to come to my defense, stating she had said nothing earlier when others were clapping and cheering. Down came the gavel, and Casey was out of order. At one point, trustee Matthews stated she didn’t understand what the problem was — “they all got stimulus checks” — referring to all who voted no. They just don’t get it.
The grand finale came when meeting adjourned and trustee Matthews threw her pen across the room at trustee Smith, narrowly missing him. Throwing tantrums may work for her at home, but clearly not acceptable behavior in a business environment.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
