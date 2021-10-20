Two thinking businessmen will work for us, the voters, of Idaho County in precinct’s 3 and 5. They are Vince Rundhaug, District 3, and Larry Dunn, District 5. These men have no hidden agenda’s; both report they are against CRT (Critical Race Theory) and SEL (Social Emotional Learning) and desire to serve the students of the taxpaying parents wisely in District 244. I am very tired of the constant turmoil on the school board, and, to me, it is very important these men have not been prior school employees.
Do you realize some of the most important decisions that directly affect you and your family are made at the local level? In Idaho, local school boards decide which curriculum will be taught to your children and which textbooks your child will read and study. Local school boards set budgets, propose bonds and hire your superintendent, principals and teachers. The fact is that the most important decisions made about your children’s or grandchildren’s educations is not made at the statehouse or governor’s office, it is made at your local school board.
Betty Alm
Grangeville
