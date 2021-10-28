I am a long-time resident of our town, and I am writing to express my full support for pending school board elections to vote for Rebecca Warden.
Rebecca is a long-time resident and always thinks about what is best for our community, student needs and success first. She has integrity and sincerity to her work on the school board. She believes in what is best and workable solutions to help the school district and community function as a family. It is a difficult role because she has to understand her role and not violate the law. Being a school board member is a hard role, but she wants to support children and encourage the community to unify. She believes in education and wants every student to have all opportunities to succeed. She is a strong supporter of our students, families, community and public education.
I would like to bring your kind notice that we should vote for Rebecca Warden for Trustee Zone 3.
Lindsay Wagenmann
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.