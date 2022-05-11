Lynn Guyer is a strong conservative who will work for what is best for District 7 and the state of Idaho. He is a supporter of law enforcement, first responders and Idaho education, which is evident from his endorsements from the Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Professional Firefighters and the Idaho Education Association. Lynn is committed to supporting policies and legislation to protect the lives of unborn children. He is an active NRA member and believes in preserving our public lands for hunting, fishing and recreation.
Lynn understands the importance of responsible fiscal policies. This was clearly demonstrated during his time as warden at NICI, as well as while he was a board member of the Cottonwood (Prairie) School District 242 and currently as a member of the Cottonwood City Council. He will support policies that responsibly reduce the state tax burden on small businesses, families and individuals.
One of the major issues Lynn sees is the lack of quality broadband in District 7, having poor or limited access and speeds, especially in the non-urban areas which make up a large portion of this district. Lynn is committed to working with other legislators to ensure this issue is fixed. Our businesses and students should have the same playing field as the rest of Idaho has when it comes to broadband and the opportunities it creates.
Lynn is not the type to be influenced by outside pressures and will fight for all the people of District 7.
Pat and Cheri Holthaus
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.