As you know, I am a proponent of shopping and doing business locally as far as possible. I will give an example of why.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, I attended a training class where Life Flight sent one of their representatives to instruct us on how to secure and manage the safety of the landing of their helicopters at the scene of an emergency.
For several hours before the Life Flight training, there was time dedicated to the training of EMTs and firefighters in the process of extrication, the opening up of a damaged or crushed vehicle to remove the occupants as safely as possible.
There were representatives from several volunteer agencies: Lowell QRU, Stites Fire, Clearwater QRU, Tahoe QRU, Kooskie Fire and Kooskia Ambulance, to mention a few.
This training involved the removal of doors, windows and even the roofs of vehicles through the use of air and hydraulic-powered equipment.
To do this training we had to have vehicles that we could disassemble.
Miles Auto Repair and Towing of Kooskia, owned by Lee and Troy Biesecker, graciously donated three vehicles for this. They placed the vehicles where they were accessible and when we were finished, they removed the vehicles to their compound.
Another service they provide for the community is a place where we can drop off any scrap metal we may have. I have done this several times.
The Bieseckers have served the community fire and EMT agencies and volunteers in other ways, even assisting individuals. I have personally witnessed Troy take the time to come over to the fire station and crawl under the vehicle of one of the volunteers and troubleshoot a hazardous equipment failure for that individual, at no cost.
Since my arrival in Idaho County, more than a decade ago, I have seen such commitment to the welfare of our citizens demonstrated by several businesses and individuals.
Bottom line, when we support the local businesses, we are actually supporting all of us.
