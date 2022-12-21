I am writing on behalf of the citizens of Riggins who support the dedicated educators and administrators of the Salmon River School District. Recently, a few neighbors have posted big, inflammatory yard signs regarding schools and pornography. These signs represent a distinct, hateful minority in this otherwise kind and tolerant community. If you are driving through the river canyon and notice these signs, please know this to be true.
Jane Durrell
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.