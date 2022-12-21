I am writing on behalf of the citizens of Riggins who support the dedicated educators and administrators of the Salmon River School District. Recently, a few neighbors have posted big, inflammatory yard signs regarding schools and pornography. These signs represent a distinct, hateful minority in this otherwise kind and tolerant community. If you are driving through the river canyon and notice these signs, please know this to be true.

Jane Durrell

