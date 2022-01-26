I support a yes vote for the proposed MVSD 244 levy. When we lived in Juneau, Alaska, I was elected to the school board and served two three-year terms. At that time, the Juneau School District (JSD) was responsible for the K-12 education of more than 5,500 students. Six of the seven board members had children in the district, so we had a “vested interest” in its success. We focused on student achievement, continuous improvement, and supporting our teachers and staff.
During my six-year tenure, I learned about school funding and the complex web of state, federal, and local property tax support. The state of Alaska had a “cap” percentage of the total assessed value. The JSD met it every year without a levy because it was a “taxing district” similar to the dozens of taxing districts we have in Idaho County.
Over decades of nonprofit healthcare administration, I became conversant with financial statements, audit reports, and balance sheets. After reviewing the most recent MVSD 244 auditor’s report, and the statements of revenue and financial projections, I’ve concluded the proposed “forensic audit” review is unnecessary and a waste of time and money. Further erosion of educational support will soon harm the entire community, especially hospitals and other large employer recruitment. Couples with school-age children will hesitate to relocate unless we have a strong school district.
MVSD 244 is on financial “thin ice” with a $3.86 million budget deficit for 2021-22 and a forecasted deficit of more than $4 million in 2022-23. Although most of the current gap can be filled by the Federal Forest Reserve Fund, it will soon be gone, like a farmer eating his seed corn. We need to get back on track with passing reasonable levies and locally supporting public education. The current session of the Idaho Legislature may or may not address the huge gap in public funding. Let’s take a positive step now by voting to approve the levy on March 8.
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville
