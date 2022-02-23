Please vote for the District 244 levy. It is coming up on March 8. Your elected school board has tried to meet the needs of the schools and has set a very conservative levy. Our district has not paid a thing for school support for two years. This is not going to end well.
All the neighboring school districts know how much is needed and have passed their levies. Cottonwood’s levy rate last year was about the same as the one 244 is asking for this year. Their levy raises more $ per student because they have more property value per student (lots of farmland). That means their levy is in truth raising more support than the 244 levy could.
Last year, the Salmon River levy rate was twice what 244 is asking. Kamiah levy rate was also twice what 244 is asking. Last year, Nezperce and Highland each passed their levies, which were about three times what 244 is asking. (I just dropped by the courthouse to get these facts.)
The school tax expenses in 244 have always been the lowest or next to the lowest of any district in the state, and our state spends less per student than almost any other state. The levy rate asked, if passed, would still leave 244 as one of the lowest of all 115 school districts in the state.
Taking care to have good schools for our youth is one of our most important patriotic duties. Please take time to participate in one of our most sacred responsibilities of these United States.
Craig Spencer
Grangeville
