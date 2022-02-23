The generosity of Idaho County residents is legendary. Show them a devastating house fire with heartbreaking property loss, a ravaging disease, or serious injury resulting in lost employment and income, and the fundraisers crop up like magic to provide monetary assistance and a beautiful demonstration of community caring. Where there is a need, there is an immediate response. The flow of casseroles, cookies and cash is the Idaho way.

Right now, the Mountain View School District is in great need of an emergency fundraiser called a supplemental levy which is the only option to fill a critical $1.7 million funding gap. The budget cuts after the past two failed levies have reduced School District 244 to a bare-bones level, with the elimination of programs, certified teachers, and delayed building maintenance. Within the Kooskia, Elk City and Grangeville schools there are 1,174 kids who need our financial assistance. This small levy will cost property owners $147 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, which is considerably less than folks would donate to a worthy charity or fundraiser – except (mostly) everyone will contribute to this worthy cause.

As education-minded property owners, we can apply a financial tourniquet and stop the bleeding. Please resist the fact-less naysayers. For the solid tradition of providing excellent educational opportunities in our public schools, let’s vote in favor of the levy.

Shelley Dumas

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments