As a member of the Riggins community for 55 years and a proud Salmon River Alumni, I’m writing this letter in support of our Salmon River School District 243 Superintendent Trisha Simonson.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Trisha as a friend and coworker for 24 years. We worked together many years ago at the LCECP Head Start program, and now, in the last five years, our paths cross again as I work for the ASK program. Trisha has always been a hardworking and compassionate teacher, principal, and now superintendent of our schools. She truly cares about our children and families in this community and she is making a difference. As a leader, she has to be able to solve problems and make sound and swift decisions, and sometimes others in our community may not respect those decisions. Trisha has always had an open-door policy and welcomes anyone to discuss their grievances anytime with her.
