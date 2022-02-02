After reading the articles in the Free Press, issue Jan. 26, 2022, with the pro and con opinions regarding the school levy, I have come down firmly on the side of voting yes. Two items caught my attention. One was B. Edwards did a PowerPoint presentation at the board meeting and clearly showed the need for a levy to meet the budget. The other was an opinion published that said good schools attract a strong labor force to the area.
There is a critical shortage in many professions in our area including doctors, nurses, and nursing assistants/caregivers. People able to fill those positions will not move to or stay in this area if they do not feel their children will have a good education and opportunities by educators who are committed to our school district.
As I grow older and as a discharge planner at one of our local hospitals, I recognize the need for great medical care close to home. Our area has seen an influx of retired and elderly people, many of whom need ongoing medical care. Both new community members and the longtime residents want caregivers in their homes and there are not enough of them. As a result, some folks need to go to rehabilitation facilities, assisted living, or long-term care in other areas such as Lewiston. Without the addition of more medical professionals, we all will have to wait longer to get appointments for medical care and we face the fact that in-home caregiving, assisted living and long-term care are not always available when we need those services.
My husband and I own properties and have several grandchildren in this school district. I am willing to pay the tax to see my grandchildren get a good education and have opportunities for both sports and the arts. Voting yes for the levy will help keep our educators and the schools strong and will help convince medical professionals to move here and stay here.
Please vote to support the School District 244 levy.
Terri Tackett
Grangeville
