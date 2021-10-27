Please, support Rebecca Warden for Mountain View School District, Zone 3 Trustee. She has been a trustee for eight years, chairman for the last two years. There have been difficulties in that time. The pandemic not being the least of the challenges. These challenges have rounded Rebecca’s experience and given her a broad prospective on the needs of the schools and their students. She has a good working understanding of the district’s budget and restrictions. She is a graduate of Grangeville High School and a lifetime resident of Grangeville. She has a vested interest in the success of the district.

Rebecca has received more than 100 hours of training. She is chairman for region 2 and serves on the state school board executive board. She is highly respected among her peers. I ask that you vote for Rebecca Warden.

Sharon Cox

Grangeville

