Unbelievably, someone is running against Representative Giddings in LD7A. Representative Giddings has been an outstanding representative for our district.
She received an award from CPAC for her conservative voting score of 100 percent. She keeps her constituents well informed and listens to their voice. She always responds to communications from her constituents and even asks for our input in her weekly newsletters during the legislative sessions.
With a record such as Representative Giddings', why would another person of the same party run against her? What is he going to change? There is no need to change a representative that so well represents our district. We will be voting for Priscilla Giddings for LD7A.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
