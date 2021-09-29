I am writing in support of Katrena Hauger for Zone 5 trustee of the Mountain View School District. Katrena is a graduate of GHS and has been involved in our community her whole life. Many of you may have even had her mom, Mrs. Foltz, for PE and/or as a coach. Katrena understands the need for our community to deliver a quality education to our students. The first thing families want to know before moving into the area is about the schools. Katrena will work hard to find a positive balance between the needs of the district, the community and the students.
What we need is to work together on a common goal of providing the best educational opportunities possible while having accountability for spending. The idea of a budget committee, that includes all the stakeholders, is great. Some expenses can and should be approved by the board before the expenditure.
Katrena will work with everyone to find workable solutions. She will work to build the trust of patrons, so if a levy is needed the patrons will know exactly why. That way people can be informed on what they are voting for.
Being a trustee does not come with any pay or benefits. It is hard work for everyone who serves. It is a commitment to volunteer your time to help make our community and schools better. The board must oftentimes make tough decisions. We need people like Katrena Hauger who will be focused, committed and will make the tough decisions.
Vote Katrena Hauger.
Charlotte McKinney
Clearwater
