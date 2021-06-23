Regarding the June 2, 2021, letter portraying Rep. Priscilla Giddings as betrayer of a rape victim’s identity, there are omitted facts.
The 19-year-old accuser worked as a low-paid legislative helper. She is single with a 3-year-old child. She is not a victim, because the investigative police report of the incident, filed several days after it and based on her version, resulted in the accuser’s case being dropped. The legislator involved successfully passed three polygraph tests; the accuser took none.
The House Ethics Committee found the accused guilty of conduct unbecoming a legislator. This committee doesn’t have a record of investigating similar RINO or Democrat improprieties. (Compare conservative bills thrust into a drawer, never to get a hearing.)
Now that the Boise PD has been asked to reopen the case (“ongoing investigation”), is it possible that publicity about this incident is politically motivated?
Rep. Giddings is running against Scott Bedke, the House’s most powerful politician, for Lieutenant Governor. The 2021 ID Spending Index gives him a 7.1 percent (very liberal) rating. Hers is 95.2 percent (very conservative). Most legislators seeking career advancement would support Bedke.
Rep. Giddings is a genuine patriotic conservative with a spotless military record and true political service. Read her autobiography, “Curiously Strong.” Because she is a threat, any little incident will be used to smear her.
The initial police report, a public document, mentions the accuser’s name, as does the accused’s attorney’s rebuttal. Rep. Giddings did not side with the accused. She did post a link to an article mentioning how conservatives are attacked. Boise becomes more like Washington, D.C., every day.
Mary Hohmann
Kamiah
