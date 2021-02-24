A number of reminders to be more consciously aware of the above reality specially pressed home to me last week. On Wednesday I had driven a neighbor to a business appointment in Orofino, returning without incident. But while waiting in the car as this friend completed more errands back in town, I suddenly noticed wisps of steam rising from under the hood of my car, getting rapidly worse. So very thankful I was, knowing that Perfection Tire was only blocks away! Mechanics there quickly discovered that a very loose radiator hose clamp had allowed loss of a lot of fluid and thus the overheating. At this news, my first thought was relief, followed by the realization of how I could so easily have been stranded many miles out on Highway 12, where often there isn’t even a place to pull off. (So, had I just been protected and blessed, or what?!) Not only did the fine mechanics have us fixed up in mere minutes, but the manager would take no money, saying simply, “We are here to help.”
Next morning and back at home, we found ourselves quite heavily snowed in, wondering whether or how we would make it out to attend a friend’s memorial service. But then, just in time, at considerable risk and inconvenience to themselves, two neighborhood snowplows voluntarily appeared and cleared the cul-de-sac. Next thing we knew, once out on the main road, there was the big county truck, expertly clearing our way further.
All I mean to acknowledge here is that examples of quiet, dedicated service and caring, for and by others, are daily constant and everywhere around us, including any and every establishment we might happen to visit, and also including the fact that I have ready access to this column where I can express my appreciation.
We all know that there is plenty of trouble and uncertainty in our current world, seemingly now more than ever, but we can surely be mindful and thankful for the rich blessings that we have in one another. In fact, so much of what we might tend to take for granted and think of as “ordinary,” is really quite extraordinary — blessed as we daily are, by both heaven and earth!
Carol Asher
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.