Like Frederick Bastiat observed: Too many men and women in the world place themselves above mankind.
Nationally and statewide, they are among elected officials, sponsors, organizers, institutions, agencies and us. Instead of reinforcing personal responsibility, they make a career of telling others what to do.
My attitude towards such people is best illustrated by this story: One day a traveler arrived in a village where a beautiful girl was recently born. ‘Distinguished visitors,’ elbowing the parents away from their daughter, surrounded the child. They were soothsayers, magicians and quacks armed with rings, hooks and cords. One said, “This child will never smell the perfume of peace unless I stretch her nostrils.” The next said, “She will never hear unless I draw her ear lobes to her shoulders.” Another said, “She will never think unless I flatten her head.” A fourth cried, “She will never be pretty unless I wrap her feet.” Finally, the last pronounced, “She may cough some day. I will mask her face.” Suddenly, the traveler yelled, “Stop! This is wrong. Allow the child’s parents to stand forth. What the Almighty has done is well enough. Let this child grow by her current organs and develop by experience and liberty. She has received faculties, thoughts and reason that are sufficient for her to grow, develop and shape herself. Away with you imposters, you soothsayers, magicians and quacks. Away with your rings, hooks, cords and theories that void experience. Away with you bemused manipulators, who civically set yourselves up like gods on Earth. Away with your society of ‘elite-ness,’ your centralizations, socializations and ‘controlling whims’ of ‘non-essential.’ Away with your irresponsible ‘debt ridden’ prosperity, pious moralizations, false philanthropy, false safety, greed, your ‘government’ businesses, arbitrary regulations and ‘equalization’ by taxation. And if elected, away with you, for you are 180 degrees from your oath of office. Be gone with you who have so futilely failed in systems for those whom you profess to help. May you end where you should have begun: by considering liberty, the works of the Almighty and sweeping your own porch before sweeping another’s porch.”
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
