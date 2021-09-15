I appreciate the Free Press and their willingness to provide coverage of our board meetings, but I would like to clarify my position on vaccinations.
As a physician, I know that vaccinations have played a critical role in eliminating disease and pestilence. I applaud prior generations that had the fortitude and insight to accept new vaccinations as they were developed with the hope of a better life for their children. I support the current COVID vaccination efforts and implore everyone to get vaccinated, because I have seen the effects firsthand on those who are not vaccinated.
However, I know that if we make the COVID vaccination mandatory we will ultimately lose some health care workers in our local hospital. This hospital depends on people to care for other people. We cannot afford to lose anyone at this point. I would like our hospital, Syringa, to take a balanced approach between vaccinations and employee retention to provide the best care for this community. I realize, as I listen to hospital employees, that they do not like things shoved down their throats or up their noses. They want to have a choice of what they take into their bodies. This is the message I was trying to convey at the Aug. 24 Syringa board meeting.
I know that vaccinations work. I am grateful for my forefathers who were brave enough to take vaccinations so that I could live in a nation that is free of some horrible diseases. I and my colleagues have been vaccinated. As a physician I make recommendations, not decisions or mandates, to care for others and improve their health.
Matthew Told, DO
Chief Medical Staff
Syringa Hospital & Clinics
