Mr. Larry Dunn is running for the Mountain View School District 244 Trustee position. Mr. Dunn believes that it is our responsibility as citizens to take active roles in our involvement in schools and our county. Thus, Mr. Dunn is stepping up and running, so he can see to it that our schools give the highest quality education they possibly can for our youth while doing so in a financially responsible manner.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a very real concern in our schools and education. Mr. Dunn says CRT should not be taught, especially in our schools. He says it teaches that we should discriminate, and distrust people just based on skin color and that we are either victims or oppressors. He will do anything he can to keep CRT out of our schools such as previewing curriculum and informing teachers to understand its unacceptability and harmfulness to our worldview. Around the country, school boards are limiting or restricting the input of students or parents about educational content such as CRT. Mr. Dunn feels that input from parents about their children’s education is just as important as the opinions of other board members. He encourages parents to involve themselves in the decision-making regarding the education their children are receiving.
Mr. Dunn, at age 64, being a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy veteran, as well as a career Peace Officer, has seen and accomplished much in his lifetime. Mr. Dunn is not a career education professional, nor is he interested in maintaining the status quo. He cares a great deal about the education and the well-being of our children and our schools.
I encourage you to consider Mr. Dunn as a candidate in our upcoming election, and I’d like to thank him for taking the time to answer my many questions.
Mark Andrea (student)
Kamiah
