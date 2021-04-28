Response to the Idaho Democratic chairman’s fake statements:
After reading the baseless opinion by Fred Cornforth, Idaho Democratic Party Chairman, in the April 14th edition of the Idaho Free Press, it was clear that the “Fake News” tactic of the mainstream media continues its attempt to infect and destroy all of America. I love my new community, where the moral values are shown by the many church steeples; the productive work ethic is evident by the towering grain silos and their patriotic spirit can be felt in the parades and numerous American flags. Our traditional American way of life must be protected.
Did you know that the top 10 murder cities in America are all run by Democratic mayors and policies? The crimes of New York City and Chicago will be coming to your community if the Democrats have their way.
Remember the riots, businesses burned and looted and the police attacked last summer? New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis and Portland should come to mind. No surprise here; these cities are ruled by weak-kneed Democrats.
Even entire states have been destroyed by the Democrats’ flawed policies and leadership (in this case the word leadership is an oxymoron). California, Oregon and Washington abound with illegal vagrants who build unpermitted cardboard shacks and surround themselves with trash, stolen shopping carts, used syringes and human waste, mostly on public lands.
With all this historical evidence of failed cancerous policies, the Democrats continue to peddle their poisonous snake oil. Perhaps their identifying name should be changed to Dumbocrates! Actually evil might be a better word and all evil needs to succeed is for good men and women to do nothing. Be courageous and take active resistance against this destructive invasion.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
