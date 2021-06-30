There is a matter of great concern to me that I need to share with you, the citizens of Grangeville. Many people celebrate the 4th of July by igniting “fireworks” of various kinds, creating a great amount of noise. For myself, personally, it doesn’t bother me.
But our pet animals — dogs, cats, rabbits, etc. — it affects very much. Pet animals, for the most part, are “absolutely terrorized” by the fireworks, especially the exploding rockets. They have no idea what is happening. Their only refuge is to run away, or else to hide and cower in fear. Put yourself in their place.
Some types of fireworks are prohibited within the city limits. But no matter if they are legal or illegal, the animals suffer when the explosions come near them. So I ask of you, the citizens of Grangeville, “please, please” take your more noisy fireworks, such as the rockets, if you have any, outside of the city limits to set them off - “for the animal’s sake”. And if you know anyone in town who will be setting off fireworks around this Fourth of July, please pass this message on to them.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
