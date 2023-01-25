Last year I had heard there was a problem with people coming into school libraries here in Riggins and taking books or demanding books be removed because the contents were offensive. The first I heard of it was from someone who worked for the district, and I shrugged it off as a trendy stunt from fanatics. Then the yellow signs appeared up and down the river canyons in fall. The injustice of those signs, the amount of dishonesty, harm and misguided zealotry behind them are a kind of moral obscenity to me.
I know the signs attack an institution and not individuals, however, in a district this small, the attack will naturally feel like a personal attack on the teachers, administrators and board members who work for the district, and parents who work closely with the school and their children. They are hurtful and dishonest. The insinuations of those signs are ridiculous, knowing what I know.
The folks complaining are inspired by groups outside this community. During the past two years, district officials have met with these people often and created a policy and review procedure for supposed offensive materials (four books). There has been a decision made by a panel of volunteer citizen reviewers that the books are not obscene and pornographic. The policy gives all rights to parents to approve/disapprove any and all books available to their children in the libraries. There is absolutely no danger that children are being exposed to obscene or pornographic materials.
Ironically, the danger of exposure to obscene or pornographic materials from a small public school library is dwarfed by the amount of truly awful material available to children on the internet and television. It’s an absurd attack on schools in a society where anything one might want to read or watch is a click or a tap away. Why don’t these people go after Google or Comcast/Xfinity? Clearly, that’s an impossible target. It’s so easy to go after the sitting ducks in our caring school district.
Take the signs down; let educators do their work with our support and appreciation.
