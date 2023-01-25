Last year I had heard there was a problem with people coming into school libraries here in Riggins and taking books or demanding books be removed because the contents were offensive. The first I heard of it was from someone who worked for the district, and I shrugged it off as a trendy stunt from fanatics. Then the yellow signs appeared up and down the river canyons in fall. The injustice of those signs, the amount of dishonesty, harm and misguided zealotry behind them are a kind of moral obscenity to me.

I know the signs attack an institution and not individuals, however, in a district this small, the attack will naturally feel like a personal attack on the teachers, administrators and board members who work for the district, and parents who work closely with the school and their children. They are hurtful and dishonest. The insinuations of those signs are ridiculous, knowing what I know.

