Recently, I interviewed the candidate running for the Zone 3 MVSD School Board, Vincent Rundhaug. I asked him multiple questions concerning his stance in different matters. I submit them to you for your education.
Question 1. Will you respect and always vote to protect the religious rights of students regardless of their religious affiliation?
His answer: “Absolutely! This right is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. Beliefs are protected by law and should never be infringed upon by anyone.”
Question 2. If elected, how will you go about preventing Critical Race Theory (CRT) from invading our school system?
His answer: “We must be very vigilant. As school board members, we have to know what is being taught in the schools. It is our duty and job to do what is right. We need to know our enemy, what we are dealing with and how to prevent it. CRT has no place in the U.S. and should never have a place here.”
Question 3. How will your background as a businessman affect your decisions as a board member?
His answer: “I believe in a school board that should represent the people and not a “teacher” board. What do I mean by that? Teachers often, when elected, stop listening to the people because they think they have a better understanding of what is going on in the school. This may be true, but in doing this they are not listening to the people. They lean on their own experience. As a businessman, I will be able to bring a financial perspective to the board, which I believe will be extremely beneficial for our schools.”
I would like to thank Mr. Rundhaug for his time. Finally, I would personally like to encourage everyone to be involved in knowing what is happening in the elections and what the candidates stand for. Take the time and effort to meet with officials running for office, so you can vote in a manner that will benefit the community, county and country.
Tate Manley (16)
Kamiah
