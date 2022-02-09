My friends, the Williams family in Big Cedar, in Kooskia, have an adorable sheltie puppy who is friendly, loving, trainable and beautiful. Little Finlay’s tail never stops wagging.
On Saturday, the very special puppy got out of her pen and went wandering around the forest, full of predators. When I heard this worrisome news, I thought about the detailed stories my 15-year-old neighbor, Parker Olsen, had told about his experience tracking cougars and bears with his dad. Could he help?
Without hesitation, on Sunday morning, Parker agreed to look for the small pup. In a flash of inspiration, he decided to bring along his drone. He studied tracks along the roads near the puppy’s home. He found old cougar tracks and a few puppy tracks, and lots of barn cat footprints. He put the drone in the air to fly low through dense forest along the creek where the puppy likes to run.
Parker focused intensely on the screen. But no puppy could be found. Parker’s parents also came out to track, without success. I was sad and prepared for the worst.
To my shock, a text arrived Monday morning — Parker and his dad had gone hunting with their Walker hounds and heard a little bark. Out along the 4-wheeler track emerged Finlay, protected through two nights by her thick coat, her puppy fat, and a lot of luck. She was almost three miles from home, out in the remote dense woods of the Forest Service.
Parker and his dad claim they weren’t looking for the puppy, just out hunting. Either way, they are awesome neighbors!
Jeannette Belliveau
Kooskia
