A do-gooder decided that allowing foul material to remain in the Riggins school district library was not acceptable, so he began putting up signs to call attention to the matter. His sign certainly got attention! Now, it seems a kind of war has ensued. It seems there are three groups. One says it is a hoax and there isn’t said foul material in the school, suggesting that we need to get the facts. I am not sure how to help this (fortunately small) group. Head-in-the-sand denial doesn’t change reality. This is not much different from saying there is no Idaho County Free Press, because I said so.
The other two groups, however, have some solid reasons in their trenches, although they are actually on a very similar page and, in this guy’s opinion, ought to work together. So, the call to attention group says we need to get the smut out of the school to protect our kids, while the next group says we need to support our school. These last two groups are actually working for a similar cause. If they could figure this out, both outcomes can be easily achieved! I am a guy who likes my cake and likes to eat it, too! I want to protect and support our school and have it free from foul smut, which is dangerous to our kids. I say let’s have both! Let’s get out the foul, and let’s support and protect. It kinda rolls easily together if we work it together!
