Like Sandy (Sanford) Staab of Kooskia, I too would like to thank Representative Priscilla Giddings for her unwavering dedication to her constituents of District 7 and the State of Idaho. Priscilla Giddings is truly a role model for young women throughout our country. After graduating from the United States Air Force Academy, she completed pilot training and was selected to fly a fighter aircraft, the A-10 Warthog, as well as other aircraft. She deployed three times in support of “Operation Enduring Freedom” in Afghanistan, and now she sets out to defend our freedoms in Idaho through local politics.
In these troubling times, it imperative that you stay abreast of what is taking place in our local government, what laws/bills are being introduced and by whom. The one that most recently caught my attention was H226, which was a federal grant for just under $6 million dollars for a nonprofit organization whose beneficiary was to have been Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IDAEYC), which is an affiliate with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Part of its mission seeks to advance social justice and critical race theory programming even in pre-K education. In short, to indoctrinate our precious young children to grow up in a space that is unapologetic about activism, environmental justice, civil rights, LGBTQ rights and everything else that activist believe in and fight for. This bill was introduced by Senator Crabtree, passed in the Senate, however, failed to pass in the House. It will be reintroduced again when they reconvene. If you are a parent or grandparent and are concerned what your children/grandchildren will be taught in school, you must contact your senators and legislators and voice your opinion. Don’t just sit idly by and assume this will not happen in Idaho.
Thank you, Rep. Giddings, for sharing the e-mail you received from “Ester.” When they start attacking your Christianity and moral character, you clearly struck a nerve. Keep up the good work and thank you for your service.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
