I want to express my gratitude to everyone at Syringa Hospital for their caring, thoughtful, kind administration of COVID vaccine. When I could not secure an appointment for vaccine, even though I am 79, have pulmonary fibrosis, severe heart issues and use oxygen 24/7, I called their hotline and was, within two hours, called back. In three days I was given an appointment, and in a week I had my first vaccination.
That in itself was a great relief, but the consideration the entire group showed was amazing. Although they were processing people quickly and in large numbers, while maintaining social distancing, they were deliberate, careful and patient. Many folks there that day could not move quickly because they were on walkers or had other age-related issues, but there was no hurrying or impatience shown.
I have been sheltering in place for a year. That my first foray back into a group of people was so rewarding gives me great joy and hope for a happier way forward.
Frances W. Ford
Riggins
