By the time this letter is in the paper, the outcome of the school levy will be known. Regardless of the outcome, I wanted to express my appreciation to all those who have worked so hard to ensure that a quality education is available for all students.
There are too many of you to name who paid for or displayed signs, wrote letters or paid for ads in the newspapers, made phone calls and talked to others about the importance of a levy passing this year, and in future years. Some have children attending the Mountain View schools. Others do not, but they too recognize the value of strong schools to the future of our students and our community and our country. And an especially heartfelt thank you to all of you who considered the facts (not the lies) provided in the newspapers and at informational meetings throughout the district, and voted in favor of the levy. You did a good thing.
Pam Reidlen
Kooskia
(Editor’s note: Reidlen, of Kooskia, is the Zone 2 board trustee for Mountain View School District 244.)
