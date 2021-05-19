Thank you to anyone and everyone who helped get the cleanup project around the Elk City dumpsters accomplished. I heard prisoners came up and cleaned up all the garbage around the dumpsters and on the road and private properties adjacent to the dumpsters. It looks so much better...thank you, thank you!
Sue Phillips
Elk City
