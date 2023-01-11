I have been meaning to tell you that your magazine, Home for the Holidays, was one of the most interesting I have read. I have saved it.
I also want to thank the group who keeps the cross lit above our town.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I have been meaning to tell you that your magazine, Home for the Holidays, was one of the most interesting I have read. I have saved it.
I also want to thank the group who keeps the cross lit above our town.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.