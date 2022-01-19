Due to the diligent work of Kathy Ackerman and Skip Brandt, the State Historical Preservation Committee (SHPO) has reimbursed Idaho County for approximately $5,000 that was spent on the Gold Point Mill.
The Idaho County Historical Preservation Committee had a grant approved for study on the preservation of the Gold Point Mill; however, the Idaho County Commissioners had not signed the necessary agreement. In September 2021, the commissioners approved payment to the engineering firm. In December 2021, Kathy Ackerman and Skip Brandt got the paperwork completed and SHPO reimbursed Idaho County. Amazing!
ICHPC members are not compensated, have no budget and no authority. Grants from SHPO are approved annually and the funds come from interest on the offshore oil leases that are distributed to the 50 states and then the state SHPO determines which grants are approved in each state. After the grants are approved and the county commissioners agree, the grant funds can be spent.
In this case, I got the cart ahead of the horse! My apologies!
The Idaho County Commissioners look for additional members for the ICHPC. Any Idaho County resident can apply.
Finally, a great shout out to Kathy and Skip for their outstanding work on this!
Bryan Mahoney
ICHPC member
