I am late in getting my deepest appreciation for the entire Riggins Emergency staff who were involved in the Miller drownings, from the moment I arrived on the scene until the moments I left the town, the staff was beyond compassionate, kind, warm, considerate and caring. I will never be able to express how thankful I am to each and every one who was involved. I felt as if a swarm of angels surrounded me and carried me through this tragic incident.
No greater love is there than a man who lays down his life for his friends. Each person stopped their lives to help mine and my family’s lives. I can’t even imagine what they were going through, yet they focused on my family. They are the true definition of good, which is probably in the dictionary under the word hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.