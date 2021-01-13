I want to give a sincere thank you to high school teacher Katelyn Mosman and her students for their letters of gratitude for my service and all the other vets who have served our great nation. When we returned from the Viet Nam war, veterans were looked down upon by the generation that is now tearing our country apart. It was my privilege to serve.
Thank you again.
John R. Gaither
Grangeville
