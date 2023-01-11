Camas Prairie Food Bank board, volunteers and clients would like to thank all who have made donations of food and money to the food bank this past year (2022). With your generous support, we were able to assist all people in need in our area.

We are experiencing an increase in the number of people needing assistance. Your continuing support helps us to meet and bless these food needs.

Your support is needed now more than ever
