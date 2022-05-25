I want to thank those of you who voted for me in the primary election, and I will work to earn the support of you who didn’t in the general election. As a person who was born and raised in Clearwater County, I understand the needs of rural Idaho. Working together we can get rural Idahoans the services they deserve, starting with drug and mental health courts.

I also want to compliment Justin Coleman and Michelle Evans for their first-rate campaigns. Class matters.

John Bradbury

Lewiston

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments