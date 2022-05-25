I want to thank those of you who voted for me in the primary election, and I will work to earn the support of you who didn’t in the general election. As a person who was born and raised in Clearwater County, I understand the needs of rural Idaho. Working together we can get rural Idahoans the services they deserve, starting with drug and mental health courts.
I also want to compliment Justin Coleman and Michelle Evans for their first-rate campaigns. Class matters.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
