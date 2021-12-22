Animal Ark Lost and Found would like to thank all the parents, kids and pets who came out on Dec. 4 to get their photos taken with Santa Claus at the annual fund-raiser at Ace Home Center.

We also want to especially thank Ace for hosting, Toni Baker for taking and matting the photos, Irwin Drug for printing the photos, Peggy Wright for engraving dog tags, Primeland Country Store for the doggie treats and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

Animal Ark is grateful to the community for all its support.

Pictures are all ready to be picked up at Ace Home Center.

Melinda Hall,

Animal Ark volunteer

Grangeville

