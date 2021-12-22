Animal Ark Lost and Found would like to thank all the parents, kids and pets who came out on Dec. 4 to get their photos taken with Santa Claus at the annual fund-raiser at Ace Home Center.
We also want to especially thank Ace for hosting, Toni Baker for taking and matting the photos, Irwin Drug for printing the photos, Peggy Wright for engraving dog tags, Primeland Country Store for the doggie treats and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Animal Ark is grateful to the community for all its support.
Pictures are all ready to be picked up at Ace Home Center.
Melinda Hall,
Animal Ark volunteer
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.