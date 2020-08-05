Here in Idaho County we had Grangeville Border Days over the July 4th weekend and Stites Day the following Saturday. By now (according to media hysteria) we should have hundreds of resulting Covid cases and deaths. We do not. I congratulate those in charge who made the difficult decision to proceed as usual with those events and those who attended and made the events successful.
We the people can make reasonable choices for ourselves at the local level without big brother's interference. Thank you, Governor Little, for not pushing a one-size-fits-all program. We are not all Boise/Ada County. Let freedom and personal responsibility prevail.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
