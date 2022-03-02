Sunday night ended well, but it got ugly for a few hours. Short and discreet: Stuff was not flowing downhill. I called in the Grangeville Public Works cavalry.
For emphasis, this was very late Sunday afternoon, when you hope to be at home, getting ready for dinner and maybe relaxing for a few more hours before prepping for Monday morning and going to bed.
Well, they answered. Then they showed up quickly.
Then they fought through multiple obstacles and challenges, including a more difficult than usual root ball and machinery repairs onsite as it got dark and very cold. They stayed until all was right with the black water world, then Bob went the extra mile by communicating and explaining a few next steps they will be taking.
Perhaps already TMI and to cut it short, I’ll just say thank you and kudos to Wade, Mike and Bob at Grangeville Public Works. Your commitment to getting the job done is noticed and appreciated.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.