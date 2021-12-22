Thank you, ICLP. Those few words seem insufficient to express my sincere gratitude to the men and women who work for Idaho County Light & Power (ICLP).
Power interruptions and massive outages occurred Dec. 13-16, which affected residents and businesses throughout the Camas Prairie, Clearwater River valley, and adjoining service areas. The outage was inconvenient for me, an ICLP customer – but the many hours (both night and day) spent by the men and women who work for ICLP to repair their systems and respond with courtesy to customer inquiries illustrates how lucky we are to have such a well-trained, efficient, capable, and caring power company supplying our rural electrical needs. Many thanks to all of you at ICLP.
Ruth Mohr
Stites
