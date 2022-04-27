The Board of the Grangeville Senior Center would like to thank the Innovia Foundation for their generous grant in support of our senior meals program. Last year, we provided almost 18,000 meals to seniors and those with disabilities. This work would not be possible without the support of organizations such as the Innovia Foundation. Thank you!
Shireene Hale, secretary
Grangeville Senior Center Board of Directors
