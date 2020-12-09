Thanks to Mike Johnson and Retro Radio for saving my Sunday evening during the fiber optic outage.
These days I rely on the Internet for much of my news, music and communication. But I tuned into Retro Radio instead and didn’t miss a thing. The beautiful selections brought back so many memories, some bringing me to tears.
I’ve always enjoyed the program, but will tune in a lot more often. Thank you for being there.
Mary Ann High
Grangeville
