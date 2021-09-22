Dear Lucky Brandt,
You and I are seldom on the same page politically. But now you understand that the vaccine is not and should never be considered political.
I’m so very sorry for your family’s illness, but so thankful that you have come forward and expressed your concern for those who have not had the vaccine.
I do agree that everyone has the right to decide what to do with their health decisions. But this decision affects others, not just yourself. I don’t think people who choose to not get the vaccine are selfish; I think they are uninformed. It is time for our community health centers to make certain their patients have the facts about the shots.
I am fortunate enough to have a family member in the health care industry, so we have received what we consider to be good advice.
Thank you again for speaking out. You may save a life.
Respectfully,
Sue and Tom Tucker
Kamiah
