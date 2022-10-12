These past two years writing for the Idaho County Free Press has been a wonderful opportunity. I appreciate all the kindness and support. I want to thank all of my readers for your encouragement. It has been a great journey talking about the topics that most people do not want to discuss: abuse, addiction, anxiety, bullying, depression, grief, suffering, manners, estate planning, negotiations/argumentation, having a winning mind, the scars we wear, and farming/ranching.

As you’ve probably noticed, the caseloads are increasing in the legal profession. I am stepping back from writing. I will pursue it again when time allows. It has been a privilege to write for the Free Press. God bless each of you and this great country!

