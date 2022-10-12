These past two years writing for the Idaho County Free Press has been a wonderful opportunity. I appreciate all the kindness and support. I want to thank all of my readers for your encouragement. It has been a great journey talking about the topics that most people do not want to discuss: abuse, addiction, anxiety, bullying, depression, grief, suffering, manners, estate planning, negotiations/argumentation, having a winning mind, the scars we wear, and farming/ranching.
As you’ve probably noticed, the caseloads are increasing in the legal profession. I am stepping back from writing. I will pursue it again when time allows. It has been a privilege to write for the Free Press. God bless each of you and this great country!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.