A big thanks to the road crew on Powerline and Prairie Road.
What a crazy spring we’ve had – but it doesn’t compare to the deep snows, blizzards and shut roads we’ve endured this past long winter. Our road crew was out in the worst of storms, day or night, trying to keep our roads open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.